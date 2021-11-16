Vocalo Radio

Poised To Break Through: November 2021

Written by on November 16, 2021

Pictured above: BRYAN THE MENSAH, photo courtesy of the artist.

Brave the chilly temperatures with a brand new batch of smoking tracks in your headphones.

If you’re in search of music flying just under the radar, you’ve come to the right place. This month’s Poised To Break Through playlist features artists set to break through the noise, hailing from Chicago and beyond.

Stream the full playlist below and add it to your Spotify libraries to stay up-to-date with our monthly refresh.

