Poised to Break Through: June 2023

Pictured above: H.A.N.K, photo courtesy of the artist.

New artists are always on the rise, but sometimes you might miss them. Vocalo’s “Poised to Break Through” playlist highlights just a few you should be looking out for.

Introducing this month’s “Poised to Break Through” picks! Get ready to elevate your playlists and expand your music library with a fresh selection of new artists. Discover tracks from familiar names like Noah Sims and Ridgio, while also uncovering hidden gems like Queenie La’Rouge, Master Steve and many others. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to listen to everyone featured on the “Poised to Break Through” playlist this month, available on Spotify …

Written by Omi Salisbury

