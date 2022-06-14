Pictured above: Lou Emery, photo courtesy of the artist.

Vocalo’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is your place to find fresh jams — before they’re hits.

Updating monthly, bookmark this playlist to stream fresh tracks from artists out of Chicago (like Javon, Hoofy Baby and GR3G) and beyond (like Kdough Waidar, A.tee Sole and Lou Emery)…

Stay on the lookout — “ur eyez” by Chicago artist Lassai will be added to the playlist when it’s released on Thursday…

Written by Morgan Ciocca

