Poised To Break Through: July 2023

As the weather heats up, so does our “Poised to Break Through” playlist!

This month’s lineup is bursting with fresh tracks from up-and-coming artists that you absolutely must hear. Dive into the playlist and uncover talents like Kynzi, Master Steve, Mira Raven and many others.

Don’t miss out on July’s handpicked “Poised to Break Through” selections, available on Spotify below. Make sure to save it to your library so you can stay in the loop every month!

Written by Omi Salisbury

