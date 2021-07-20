Nothing pairs better with hot summer days than 12 hot new tracks from rising artists.

Poised to Break Though is your ticket to the best that underground music has to offer. A diverse range of artists makes up the playlist this month — hailing from all over the map, from Zambia to Canada to Chicago. Our team sifted through hundreds of submissions to bring you these 12 songs, and we hope this playlist turns you on to some new favorites.

Be sure to give the playlist a like so you can stay up to date with our Poised to Break Through picks, updated every month.

Pictured: Lowdown Brass Band

More From Vocalo: