Poised To Break Through: January 2024

Written by on January 16, 2024

Pictured above: Ben Official, photo courtesy of the artist.

Update your music library with new music from rising artists you should know.

Vocalo’s first “Poised To Break Through” playlist refresh of 2024 is here! This month’s update features artists like Christian JaLon, Ben Official and more. Save the playlist to your Spotify library below!

To submit your music for consideration to be featured on Vocalo, use this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Check out past “Poised To Break Through” picks on Spotify.

Written by Abigail Harrison

