Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Poised to Break Through: February 2023

Written by on February 14, 2023

Need help finding new artists? Check out February’s “Poised to Break Through” playlist refresh for new underground artists to look out for…

February’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is bringing you new hits to add to your library from underground artists we love. This month’s refresh features Austin Poe, Leland Philpot, Sophia Galaté and more. 

“Poised To Break Through” is streaming now on Spotify below.

Written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Sherie and D Smoke’s Love Shines On New Single “Candlelight”

February 14, 2023

Neko Suave Brings Ohio Talkbox Funk To Chicago

February 13, 2023

LoveFound: The Photograph

February 10, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

Sherie and D Smoke’s Love Shines On New Single “Candlelight”

Thumbnail