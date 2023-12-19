Current track

Poised To Break Through: December 2023

Written by on December 19, 2023

This month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist is here, with tracks guaranteed to make their way into your daily rotation!

This month’s “Poised To Break Through” selections include songs from up-and-coming artists like Sophia Galaté, C3zr, Prez Harris and so much more! Listen to the playlist now via Vocalo Radio on Spotify, and save to your music library to stay tuned for a playlist refresh.

Are you an artist looking to submit your music for consideration? Send us your song using our online submissions form.

Listen to past “Poised To Break Through” selections with “The Archives”

Written introduction by Blake Hall

