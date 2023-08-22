Vocalo Radio

Poised To Break Through: August 2023

Written by on August 22, 2023

Pictured above: Olive Avenue, photo courtesy of the artist.

Refresh your music libraries with new music from artists on the trajectory to break through the noise.

August’s “Poised To Break Through” selections features Chi artists like Jovan Landry, E WOODS and Olive Avenue, plus more you need to know. Save the playlist to your music libraries on Spotify below!

To submit music for consideration to be featured on next month’s playlist, use this form (or find it under the “Submit Music” tab on our homepage)!

Check out this month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist on Spotify.

Written by Morgan Ciocca

