Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Poised To Break Through: April 2023

Written by on April 18, 2023

Pictured above: Cover art for “Big Factz” by King Beezt Supreme.

Vocalo’s April “Poised To Break Through” playlist is filled with up-and-coming artists you’ll love.

It’s time to revamp your playlist with new artists and sounds from the underground. This month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist features music from Mayoush, YaLLa The Melodica, Sebastian Kamae and more. Stream the updated playlist below and save it to your libraries to keep up-to-date!

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest Concert Headed To Chicago

April 18, 2023

Aksel Finds Magic In Sharing Stories Through Music

April 17, 2023

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Air: Courting A Legend’

April 14, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest Concert Headed To Chicago

Thumbnail