Poised To Break Through: April 2023

Pictured above: Cover art for “Big Factz” by King Beezt Supreme.

Vocalo’s April “Poised To Break Through” playlist is filled with up-and-coming artists you’ll love.

It’s time to revamp your playlist with new artists and sounds from the underground. This month’s “Poised To Break Through” playlist features music from Mayoush, YaLLa The Melodica, Sebastian Kamae and more. Stream the updated playlist below and save it to your libraries to keep up-to-date!

Introduction written by Omi Salisbury

More from Vocalo: