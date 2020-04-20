Mike Dean Takes Us On A Journey Through Time And Space With “4:20”

The producer’s idea of releasing music on 4/20 is no longer a pipe dream.

“4:20” is a compilation of Dean’s experimentation with synthesizers, some stemming from isolated work at home and some from one-take Instagram posts. Using the mixtape as his own personal playground, Dean has created a soundscape with synthesizers that tells a story without uttering a single word, taking us to different worlds and aural landscapes to discover.

Mike Dean has been a record producer since the 1980s, mixing track for artists such as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Selena and Jay-Z to name a few. But this EP is Dean’s chance to let his own creative processes shine. As a multi-instrumentalist, Dean has a direct hand in the production of the entire mixtape, making a product that is entirely his own, letting his own voice creep into the music.

“4:20” is an auditory experience everyone must have. It’s not every day that highly-polished instrumental albums get dropped, let alone one from one of pop music’s most original voices. Sit back, relax, and let it take you on a journey.