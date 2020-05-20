Stream Prince’s Classic 1985 “Prince and The Revolution Live” Concert In Full …

The Prince Estate has released the entire 1985 concert on YouTube as a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Riding high after the release of ‘Purple Rain’ and the soundtrack of the same name, Prince was on top of the world. Capitalizing on his stratospheric star power, Prince went on a world tour that would feature his now library of number one hits. The sole recording of this tour was a performance in Syracuse, NY, broadcast to Europe and eventually released as a standalone video.

On May 15, however, the Prince Estate decided to release the video once more to help out efforts against coronavirus. That day, the concert was streamed as a virtual fundraiser alongside finally virtually releasing an album of the concert, with all proceeds going to those most affected.

The two-hour concert has most of the hits and charisma you can expect from Prince. Opening with “Let’s Go Crazy,” we get a glimpse at the excitement and wild freneticism that is to come. The first half emphasizes Prince’s previous hits like “1999” and “Little Red Corvette,” with the tail end featuring the then-newly released “Purple Rain,” ending the show with the eponymous song.

Throughout the duration of the show, the energy is never lost. The charm and charisma of Prince shows just how much control he has over an audience, and he doesn’t let go until the last chord is played. His backup band, The Revolution, is too a sight to behold, acting less as background artists and more like an extension of Prince himself.

Though on YouTube, this concert is still meant to provide coronavirus relief. Through a partnership with Google, the player has embedded a donation box, raising funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

It’s unclear whether or not the concert will continue to be available once their monetary goal is met, but it’s there, and it would be a crime to miss this performance.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens