Polo G Celebrates His Career With Second Album “The GOAT”

Chicago rapper Polo G is quickly making a name for himself around Chicago circles. His quick rise to notoriety is to be envied, and he heartily agrees with new album.

It’s easy to be humble. It’s easy to brush away the challenges that come with being successful, as well as being proud of accomplishments. With “The GOAT” Polo G is not afraid to let us know what he’s accomplished, and what he’s done to get to this point.

This album is his second full-length album, and it shows a new maturity to Polo G’s art. Ever since “Die A Legend” in 2019, the Chicago native has continued to work and evolve in his work. Along with his own work, collaborations with other Chicago rappers like Lil Durk, G Herbo and Blueface have all come together to make this new record a culmination of Polo G’s creative advances.

He’s at a point many others envy, and he relishes in that fact. But the only way he can be prideful is to recognize the challenges that may have crossed his path.

“The GOAT” is very appropriately named. It takes a great artist, knowing his place in the game, without ever forgetting his roots.