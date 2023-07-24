Vocalo Radio

Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Fashion Photo Edit

Written by on July 24, 2023

From cowboy boots to blazers, this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival was home to as much personal style as captivating performances.

Of the city’s many summertime festivals, Pitchfork Music Festival most often tends to bring out the fashionable (as in style-not-costume) side among its attendees. Team Vocalo spent the festival snapping photos of some memorable outfits throughout the weekend — featuring a few familiar faces like Ric Wilson and Sen Morimoto. Check out the gallery below and get inspired for your own festival looks!

See your photo in this gallery? Send us an email to info@vocalo.org, or DM us on Instagram @Vocalo for the full-resolution image!

Photography by Morgan Ciocca

