Pitchfork 2019 In Polaroids… By Chicago Photographer Brendan Carroll
Written by Vocalo Radio on July 22, 2019
Pitchfork 2019 is in the books… In true Chicago fashion it was in turns waterlogged and sweaty, but that didn’t stop the fun. The Vocalo fam was out in full force and the acts (and outfits) were top notch as always…
We know coming to terms with the end of the festival weekend is hard.
But never fear… whether you made it to Union Park or not, Chicago Photographer Brendan Carroll captured all the sun drenched action for you in perfect polaroid fashion.
The Artists
The Fam