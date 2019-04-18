Peace Council looks at reactions to Notre Dame fire and its reconstruction, and discusses racism among sports fans

Robert “Scoop” Jackson is a sports journalist and cultural critic currently contributing to ESPN and its many properties. Exavier Pope is host of the Suit UP Podcast, a sports legal analyst, and an award winning sports and entertainment attorney. They joined Jill Hopkins on this week’s Peace Council to take a look at the different reactions to the Notre Dame cathedral fire and the varying opinions about the funding for its reconstruction. They also took a Deep Dive into a conversation about racism among sports fans, as a struggling Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. has recently been the target of racist speech on social media. MLB is currently investigating these attacks, and we considered what they can and should do. Listen here:

Story 1: Notre Dame

In an article for Forbes.com, titled “Why Notre Dame Donations Are Provoking A Backlash Against Billionaires”, author Oliver Williams notes that donations to rebuild the historical cathedral have flooded in the few days since a fire gutted the structure. Overall, the billion dollar mark has been passed in just three days by wealthy families and corporations.

This wave of monetary goodwill has been criticized by prominent figures and social media, with most sharing the sentiment that the donations would be better spent on social problems. French politician and trade unionist, Philippe Poutou has called these wealthy donations, “a contest of tax evaders”. If there was a proper tax system, he argues on Twitter, there could be a social fund for these issues. Meanwhile, many have pointed out that there was a tepid response to the needs of three Black churches in Louisiana that were torched in an act of hate. While we can’t tell people what to do with their money, we can bring this conversation to the Peace Council.

Story 2: Racist Sports Fans.

Major League Baseball is investigating a series of racist messages sent by social media to Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr.. The repeated attacks on Instagram targeted Edwards for his race. While fans often vent their frustrations about sports on social media, the messages sent to Edwards were “completely beyond normal fan frustration,” according to his agent, Lee Long of the Ballengee Group. While it’s unclear how MLB’s investigation will unfold, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein wrote a statement provided to The Athletic supporting the league’s effort.

African Americans make up less than 8% of MLB players, and reports of abuse continue to arise annually. This kind of hate speech isn’t unique to Cubs players or even to fans in the stands. In a week when the League celebrated Jackie Robinson and his breaking of baseball’s color barrier in 1947, we’re still dealing with folks who wish he hadn’t. Do sports fans have a race problem? We bring this to the Council.