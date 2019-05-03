Peace Council Discusses Normalization of Non-Gender and Gender-Fluid Pronouns

May 3, 2019

On this edition of The Peace Council, activists and creatives from across Chicago join to share their experience with pronouns. The rising popularity of sharing preferred pronouns in everyday conversation is especially important to Pidgeon Pagonis (they/them), Sean Safia Wall (he/him) and Kristen Kaza (she/her) who work to make the city a more inclusive and welcoming space for all.

“Gender is so ingrained in all of us,” said Wall. “It’s like a split second decision we make about people based on these cues.”

Wall said he has often had to correct people on his preferred pronouns, and wants to make sure others know that it’s okay to make a mistake and not to fear the growing “cancel culture” that has followed those who say the wrong thing.

Listen to the full panel below and make sure check out The Peace Council every other Thursday to stay updated and stay woke.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”166″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/614847318&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=true&show_comments=false&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=false”></iframe>

