Kelly Deasy & Todd Walker Form Chicago-Based Booking Agency Outer/Most

Former Paradigm / Windish agents Kelly Deasy and Todd Walker are setting out on their own with new Chicago-based booking agency Outer / Most.

Kelly Deasy is the agent for Vocalo favorites Kaina, Tasha, and Kweku Collins, all who will be coming along to Outer/ Most.

This new agency is focused on developing genre-defying talent in the Chicago market.

“Outer/Most is an independent booking agency for high quality artists who are leaders and innovators in their own respective art forms. Driven by creativity and passion, we are committed to growing the multi-faceted and diverse live touring careers of our roster with individualized focus and care.

We have created a unique and distinguished reputation for working with artists who have the ability to navigate a wide-range of touring opportunities and presenters/promoters who champion and foster an ever-evolving landscape of touring. Our eclectic roster of artists will gain a unique, competitive agency opportunity that exhibits an acute focus on the creativity behind each project. Rooted in independence and entrepreneurship and informed by 20 years of high-level agency expertise, our motivation is to nurture the longevity and impact of each individual artist.”

https://www.outermostagency.com/