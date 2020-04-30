Chicago Artists Join Forces For Virtual “Our City of Neighbors” Concert Tonight

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, April 30, several Chicago musicians and comedians will perform a virtual concert through Windy City Indie in support of Chicago nonprofits.

Matthew Rodrigues, anchor of NBC Chicago Today, will host the event and several Vocalo friends will be performing, including Ric Wilson, Nnamdï, The O’My’s, and more! Proceeds will go in support of four local organizations delivering critical services to Chicagoans hit hardest by COVID: the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Metropolitan Family Services, My Block, My Hood, My City, and the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

This is the inaugural event by Windy City Indie, which was born to support independent musicians during quarantine. A fan-supported initiative, it seeks to draw attention to Chicago’s artists in the wake of the pandemic and closing of all in-person performances.

Founders Sonny Garg and Karen Salmon said the idea to host a virtual concert of Chicago artists came after an overwhelming amount of artist generosity and willingness to help. In a statement, the Salmon said “If we don’t dig deep to support homegrown creative expression in all of its shapes and forms, it will disappear and our city will lose its vibrancy.”

For a full list of tonight’s performers, as well as how to watch, click here.