Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Chicago Artists Join Forces For Virtual “Our City of Neighbors” Concert Tonight

Written by on April 30, 2020

Screen Shot 2020-04-30 at 4.13.16 PM.png

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, April 30, several Chicago musicians and comedians will perform a virtual concert through Windy City Indie in support of Chicago nonprofits. 

Matthew Rodrigues, anchor of NBC Chicago Today, will host the event and several Vocalo friends will be performing, including Ric Wilson, Nnamdï, The O’My’s, and more! Proceeds will go in support of four local organizations delivering critical services to Chicagoans hit hardest by COVID: the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Metropolitan Family Services, My Block, My Hood, My City, and the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

This is the inaugural event by Windy City Indie, which was born to support independent musicians during quarantine. A fan-supported initiative, it seeks to draw attention to Chicago’s artists in the wake of the pandemic and closing of all in-person performances.

Founders Sonny Garg and Karen Salmon said the idea to host a virtual concert of Chicago artists came after an overwhelming amount of artist generosity and willingness to help. In a statement, the Salmon said “If we don’t dig deep to support homegrown creative expression in all of its shapes and forms, it will disappear and our city will lose its vibrancy.”

For a full list of tonight’s performers, as well as how to watch, click here.

 

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Tatiana Hazel Finds Her Own Closure On “Don’t Care”

April 30, 2020

0

Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion On The Delightfully Braggadocious ‘Savage (Remix)’

April 30, 2020

0

Kenny Beats And Denzel Curry Announce Graphic Novel

April 29, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Tatiana Hazel Finds Her Own Closure On “Don’t Care”

Thumbnail
Previous post

Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion On The Delightfully Braggadocious ‘Savage (Remix)’

Thumbnail