With ‘Origin,’ Ava DuVernay Explores Isabel Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’

With Origin, Ava DuVernay makes journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste argument “plain for regular people.”

Origin is Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s acclaimed 2020 book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. Written in the midst of personal tragedy, the book explores racism in the United States as an aspect of caste. Wilkerson links American racial oppression to Nazi Germany hierarchy and India’s caste system, leading her on a global investigation to complete the book.

Origin follows Wilkerson on her profound journey to write Caste. Portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Wilkerson travels through history and time zones, exploring the fundamentals of racism in the U.S. in relation to principles of caste.

Resident film critic Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder described the film as a “powerful and thought-provoking masterpiece,” as it interprets Wilkerson’s book into real-life conversations.

“Instead of an academic dissertation, we get a human exploration — one that goes beyond race to uncover the roots of oppression,” Ponder said.

With Origin, DuVernay aims to illuminate Wilkerson’s revelations and the concept of race in connection to caste. According to NPR, DuVernay hopes releasing Origin in an election year will add to the country’s ongoing and necessary conversations about race and power.

“It was very important to me that this film be made … and that it reached people while folks were considering the future of our country,” she told NPR.

Origin is currently in theaters. Hear Reggie Ponder’s full review on Spotify.

