Chicago Openers Chosen To Accompany Tiny Desk Contest Winner This Summer

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is gearing up to hit the road this June with contest winner Little Moon, stopping in Chicago on July 6 with two local contestants added to the bill as openers.

After the announcement of Little Moon as the winner of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest, judges got to work deciding on opening acts before the tour kicks off next month. After much deliberation, openers for each show were pulled from the contestant pool. Today, Chicago singer-songwriters Nola Adé and Ephraim Bugumba were announced as the opening artists for the Tiny Desk Contest’s July 6 concert at Subterranean.



Nola Adé (left) and Ephraim Bugumba (right), courtesy of NPR Music.

Nola Adé is a Chicago-based Nigerian American singer and songwriter. Through a journey of self-expression, Adé feels the purpose behind her artistic gifts is to help her audience find themselves, and to understand joy as she knows it.

Ephraim Bugumba is a genre-bending singer and songwriter from the Democratic Republic of Congo. His music is inspired by the many lives he was forced to live on his journey from war refugee to musician in Chicago.

To see the openers for the rest of the tour and to learn more about how to attend in person, visit the official Tiny Desk Contest’s summer tour website.

Follow Nola Adé and Ephraim Bugumba on Instagram.

Written by Joshua X. Miller

More from Vocalo: