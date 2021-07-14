In new single, “Go Away,” contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Omar Apollo dives into the nuances of unrequited affection.

“Go Away” is Hobart, Indiana native Omar Apollo’s first release since 2020’s Apolonio, showcasing complex emotions surrounding a deep yearning for love. Co-produced by acclaimed producer Carter Lang and electro-funk duo Chromeo, the track is guided by slick synth beats, fluttering falsettos and heart-racing guitars.

With its lighter flair, this tune differs from the slower, deeper tones of Apolonio to create a sparkling dream world exemplified by the Jenna Marsh-directed music video.

Apollo is taking the stage at Lollapalooza July 30th, following a Lollapalooza “Aftershow” July 27th at the Metro with opener Serena Isioma. His North American tour launches Sept. 18 in Miami with support from Maye and Sofía Valdés. More information on the tour can be found on his website.

Written by Genevieve Kyle

