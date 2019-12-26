Vocalo Radio

OG Stevo celebrates his College Graduation the OG way for his new video

Written by on December 26, 2019

Watch OG Stevo's OG Graduation

I don’t think there’s a better way to celebrate receiving your college diploma, then to put together a memorable anthem celebrating your hard work and success. Chicago artist OG Stevo which in fact is one of my favorite Chicago artists making a name for himself, recently graduated Northern Illinois University with a Bachelors of Science in Health and Human Sciences and to celebrate his accomplishment, he does it the OG way.

Check out Stevo’s latest visual drop produced by OG MicWill and directed by OG LJay below via YouTube.

