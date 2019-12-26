OG Stevo celebrates his College Graduation the OG way for his new video

I don’t think there’s a better way to celebrate receiving your college diploma, then to put together a memorable anthem celebrating your hard work and success. Chicago artist OG Stevo which in fact is one of my favorite Chicago artists making a name for himself, recently graduated Northern Illinois University with a Bachelors of Science in Health and Human Sciences and to celebrate his accomplishment, he does it the OG way.

Check out Stevo’s latest visual drop produced by OG MicWill and directed by OG LJay below via YouTube.