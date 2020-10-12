Vocalo Radio

Poised to Break Through October 2020

Written by on October 12, 2020

Searching for new music flying just under the radar? You’ve come to the right place. You might not know these artists yet – but you’ll want to.

A beautiful part of Chicago’s music scene is the sheer amount of good music that’s out there if you know how to look for it. Small artists play an integral role in keeping Chicago music authentic and ever-evolving; our Poised to Break Through playlist aims to highlight some up-and-coming artists who you may not have heard of, but you surely won’t forget about.

Here are some of our favorite tracks from artists you need to keep an eye on…

