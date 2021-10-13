Vocalo’s afternoons host Jill Hopkins is back to share her top five picks from Vocalo’s In Rotation playlist, a hand-curated selection of new music refreshed every month.

See what Jill had to say and stream the full playlist below!

Shingai – “War Drums (feat. Verseless) (Zim Amapiano Remix)”

You know how in movies when a kid moves to the U.S. from another country and the other kids at school can tell they’re “Not From Around Here” because they eat and dress more sophisticatedly than everyone else? That’s how I feel about Shingai’s music. She’s just on another, more worldly level than most of the other kids at school and I totally want her to come and sit with me in the caf.

Ang13 – “Sista”

Ang13 (One of the best MCs in Chicago. Ask anyone.) is back with this jam that blends juke joint jazz with Ang’s signature brand of realness and I’m OBSESSED. “Sista” is what happens when the Cotton Club and Paje’s Club meet, get along, and decide to be besties.

Saint Ripley & PHNX.WAV – “Get It Right”

Ripley is fast becoming one of my favorite new artists In Rotation. And, his work with PHNX.WAV (pronounced “Phoenix Dot Wave”) just goes to show that just because one is great at being solo, it doesn’t also mean that you can’t be even greater with the addition of a talented woman of color. We are great, aren’t we?

Kastaway – “Shine (feat. Gritz)”

“Shine” is the first single from Kastaway’s first solo album in two years, and I’m glad he waited to make sure we’d get only the finest in Chicago hip-hop. The video for this track features a few B-boys doing what they do best, and this track is perfect for the kind of park hang or block party I hope to get invited to throughout the fall. I’ll bring the cardboard!

Stranded Civilians – “BMA (feat. Nia, Hunter, Ty Honey)”

Stranded Civilians said they wanted to make an end-of-summer and welcome-to-fall type of song, and I personally think autumn needs more bangers. Summer has tons, winter has all those holiday joints and spring is when club anthems start rolling out. Stranded Civilians knows that we need a soundtrack to sweater weather, and “BMA” hits all the right spots. Pass the cocoa!

Stream In Rotation on Spotify below…

More from Vocalo: