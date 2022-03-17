Team Vocalo has got a brand new addition; introducing our new afternoons host, Nudia Hernandez!

Nudia has been holding it down at Las Vegas station Mix 94.1 FM, but she’s making the move to the Windy City to join Team Vocalo as our newest on-air personality. We’re so excited to get to know her — so we thought we’d ask a few questions so our listeners can learn more about her, too! Read up on Nudia’s radio beginnings, favorite takeout order, the music in her rotation and more… and catch her spinning tracks at Vocalo’s Chi Sounds Like Showcase on April 13!

What have you loved the most about living in Las Vegas?

I love almost everything about Las Vegas, but the thing I’ve loved the most is that everything is open 24/7! Want steak and eggs at 4 a.m.? Go to the grocery store to buy bananas at 2 a.m. There is always something to do in the city, and everyone always comes to visit you!

Who was the last artist you saw in concert?

I saw Christina Aguliera and Flo Rida at the opening of the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas! It was a strange combination, but a super fun night.

When did you first start working in radio?

In college I got my first on-air show in Palm Springs, which was 70 miles from my house, so I would drive back and forth on the weekends to do my show. Those drives by myself made me realize how much I love radio and wanted to do this forever. Palm Springs will always have a special place in my heart, because it was the first place I was on-air.

When did you first talk on-air? Were you nervous? How did you think it went at the time?

I believe the first time I was on-air was in my college course. I had no clue what I was doing and I was scared to death! I still have my air checks from college and they make me cringe! I’ve definitely come a long way.

What song has been stuck in your head lately?

I’ve had Chicago on my mind a lot lately, so I’ve been humming “Chicago Freestyle” by Drake and Giveon nonstop.

Do you cook a lot? If not, what’s your favorite food to order for takeout?

I’m definitely not winning America’s Top Chef anytime soon. Is there anything that feels better than getting tacos delivered to your door? I think not!

Scary movies or rom-coms? (Bonus, what’s your favorite movie within this genre and why?)

Rom-coms hands down! I think I’ve memorized every line from “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Any time I’m feeling a little down, I’ll pop it in!

What was your favorite album of 2021? What spoke to you the most about it?

I need to give Doja Cat her flowers! Planet Her was hands down my favorite album of last year. She had songs for moods of love, lust, heartbreak, revenge — it had it all! Every single was a hit. She went from almost unknown to viral sensation during the pandemic; you have to respect her talent and marketing.

Do you have a cool DJ intro or a catchphrase?

In college my class mates use to call me “DJ Fully Nudia”… not super cool, but I think it’s pretty funny.

What excites you the most about moving to Chicago?

I’m so excited to explore the city! Everyone loves Chicago, and I can’t wait to venture around town and check out the Chi Town music scene!

Catch Nudia on-air coming soon — only on Vocalo!

Interview by Morgan Ciocca and George Chiligiris

