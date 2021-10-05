Above: NOVO by Youssef Ezzat, courtesy of the artist.

Multi-genre producer and artist NOVO laments on the sorrows of heartbreak in new single “After Hours.”

Photo courtesy of the artist.

NOVO’s emotionally-charged track “After Hours,” featuring Egyptian-Palestinian singer Natalie, dropped Sept. 24, the artist’s second single in preparation for the release of full-length project Love or Madness. His previous single “Deep End” was featured on Vocalo’s In Rotation playlist for August 2021.

Splitting his time growing up between the U.K. and Egypt, NOVO was introduced to music through a varied mix of musical stylings, including R&B, jazz, metal, classic rock, blues and pop. Though he often creates music in the pop-R&B style, NOVO’s refined sonic palate transcends one single genre.

With a slowed beat and lyrics exploring doubts about love and lost trust, “After Hours” delves into the nuanced hurt and sorrow tied to heartbreak. The pain in NOVO and Natalie’s voices is palpable as they tell the story of a love dying.

Natalie’s vocal contributions stand out powerfully as the highlight of the track, giving the song a heart-wrenching climax — “Heartless is what you paint me out to be. I’m just scared of losing you in the process, you see … It ain’t the time or place for you and me.”

NOVO’s project Love Or Madness is slated for release Nov. 5.

