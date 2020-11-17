Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

November’s “Poised to Break Through” Picks

Written by on November 17, 2020

Searching for new music flying just under the radar?

You’ve come to the right place. You might not know these artists yet – but you’ll want to.

Resume – Chris Dashon

Something More – Grace Blackford

Say Less – Jay Renee’

Groovn Hippy

Nem Sei (nanana) – O Cerne

Me and You – Orayvia

Ilanga Lase’Busuku – scamu.

Take You Somewhere – New Context

Darlin’ – Free’

Last Song About You – Parnell

Sweat Again – Bobby B ft. Kafeeno

Guluva – ManVtee Mrapper

Nervous – Au Gres

Check out the full playlist below:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Liam Kazar Goes French New Wave “On a Spanish Dune”

November 16, 2020

0

Quick Bites: Money CantBuyDeem

November 16, 2020

0

Jill’s November Top 5 Picks Of The Week

November 11, 2020

Continue reading

Previous post

Liam Kazar Goes French New Wave “On a Spanish Dune”

Thumbnail