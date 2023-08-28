Vocalo Radio

Vocalo’s Summer Nights Out In The Parks 2023

August 28, 2023

This summer, Vocalo teamed up with the Chicago Park District to host two Night Out In the Parks events: Reclaimed Soul: Live! and the Summer Skate Party.

On behalf of team Vocalo, we want to give a special shoutout to everyone who stopped by and helped make these events a success — and for selling both of them out! Check out some photos and a brief recap of the events below, courtesy of photographer Joe Nolasco, and keep an eye out for more Night Out In the Parks events next summer! If you loved attending these events as much as we loved hosting them, please let us know using these forms — click here for Reclaimed Soul: Live! and click here for the Summer Skate Party — or send an email to info@vocalo.org!

Additionally, if you see yourself in one of these photos, send us an email for the full-resolution image.

This year’s Reclaimed Soul: Live! kicked off on July 13 at the beautiful Columbus Park Refectory with host Ayana Contreras spinning vinyl, plus an insightful conversation about the city’s arts community with Chicago film producer, theater director and author Pemon Rami. As the night went on, the audience was treated to a set from Chicago band The O’My’s, followed by a short conversation between lead singer Maceo Vidal-Haymes and Ayana Contreras. The band’s set and Ayana’s records had audience members young and old dancing through the evening (someone even did the splits!) as the music reverberated across the park.

Vocalo’s annual Summer Skate Party returned to McKinley Park on August 11, filling the seasonal ice rink with roller skaters of all ages as they glided to the sounds of DJs Ca$h Era, Ayana Contreras and Nudia Hernandez. Families, friends and loved ones skated the night away under a pink sunset and neon lights.

Photography by Joe Nolasco

Written by Morgan Ciocca

