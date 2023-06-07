Vocalo X Night Out In The Parks: 2023

7/13: Reclaimed Soul: Live!

Join us for a special taping of Reclaimed Soul with Vocalo’s Ayana Contreras.

Featuring sound rich interviews and an all-vinyl playlist (courtesy of host Ayana Contreras), Reclaimed Soul is about taking old materials (records, buildings, ideas, et al) to push us all forward.

Vocalo will bring Reclaimed Soul to a live audience, featuring a performance by special guest avery r. young and an intimate discussion. We invite you to join us for this special pre-recorded broadcast, part of DCASE’s Night Out in The Parks series.

Reclaimed Soul Live! is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

While this event is free, please consider making a one-time donation at www.vocalo.org/donate

WHEN:

Thursday, July 13, doors at 6 p.m. CST.

WHERE:

Columbus Park Refectory (5701 West Jackson Boulevard)

HOW TO ATTEND:

RSVP for free using this link.

8/11: Summer Skate Party

Vocalo is excited to welcome you all back for a special skate session at McKinley Park!

In collaboration with the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, Vocalo is excited to welcome you all back for a special skate session at McKinley Park! After a long two-year break, we’re ready to lace up and skate the summer away! We’ll be transforming the seasonal ice rink into the retro roller rink of your dreams. Join us for some tunes and good vibes. The event will feature special DJ sets by DJs Ayana Contreras, Nudia Hernandez and DJ Ca$h Era! Join us as we lace up and skate the summer away!

Skates will be provided on a first come, first served basis, though you’re welcome to bring your own! This event is all-ages and open to the public.

While this event is free, please consider making a one-time donation at www.vocalo.org/donate

Let the good times roll!

*A signed waiver form is required to participate.

(Inline skates and skateboards prohibited)

WHEN:

Friday, August 11, 6-9:30 p.m. CST.

WHERE:

McKinley (William) Park (2210 West Pershing Road)

HOW TO ATTEND:

RSVP for free using this link.