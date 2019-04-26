No Spoilers!! Reggie, The Reel Critic and Matt Fagerholm talk Avengers: Endgame and more!

Vocalo’s Sr. film correspondent Reggie, The Reel Critic joins us every Friday to talk Box Office numbers and review the latest movies hitting the screens. At the end of every month, Matt Fagerholm joins him for a discussion of the biggest Blockbusters and the most noteworthy Art House film releases.

This week, in true Avengers fashion, Matt and Reggie joined forces to talk about the latest mega Blockbuster that’s taking the world by storm, well in revenue at least. It’s the “Avengers: Endgame,” but don’t worry, there are no spoilers!!! We promise!!! Reggie and Matt won’t reveal whether the latest banding of superheros will finally succeed in defeating Thanos but they will tell you that this film delves deeper into the characters and their relationships to one another, and goes beyond the constant barrage of flashy action. Despite Marvel’s previously spotty record of mashing superheroes into one universe, this movie stands apart from the rest and does deliver on all fronts – a well written and executed story line, a character development and, of course, some stunning action scenes. It’s a movie worth seeing even if you’re just a mild Marvel fan. Find out more from our discussion with Reggie and Matt:

