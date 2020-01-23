Chicago Poetry Center Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Fundraiser

Chicago Poetry Center Executive Director Beth Sampson, and Poet in Residence Frankeim Mitchell, joined Jill hopkins to talk about “No Love for Love” Valentines fundraiser …

Chicago Poetry Center has a mission to promote poetry across the city, while fostering literacy and creativity through poetry. Their biggest program is poetry education in Chicago Public Schools, a long-term poetry residency program is their crown jewel. The foundation workshops and publishes students’ poetry, builds LTAB teams, perform poetry around the city and provide each school with a dedicated poet in residence.

No Love for Love is an annual benefit for the Chicago Poetry Center. There is an age-old relationship between poetry and love, and Valentine’s Day is a holiday that has long narrowly defined love .. this event seeks to broaden the definition of love on Valentine’s day and celebrate all the broad feelings of love that exist in life and in poetry.

No date? No problem! As Frankeim Mitchell describes … “You build community by creating a feeling of welcoming for everyone.”

Learn more about the Chicago Poetry Center’s work and their “No Love for Love” event (happening February 13th) by listening to the podcast below!