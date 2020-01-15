Vocalo Radio

 NNAMDÏ Drops New Video, Directed by Sen Morimoto

Written by on January 15, 2020

NNAMDÏ (fka Nnamdi Ogbonnaya) is back with a new music video !

This single “Wasted”  is a teaser for NNAMDI’s upcoming album BRAT which drops April 3rd on his label Sooper Records.

Label co-owner Sen Morimoto takes the wheel on directing the music video alongside Jess Myers, and Husni Ashiku.

NNAMDI’s previous single for this release was “Price Went Up”

Check out the full tracklist for BRAT below:

BRAT:

01 Flowers to My Demons
02 Gimme Gimme
03 Bullseye
04 Everyone I Loved
05 Wasted
06 Glass Casket
07 Perfect in My Mind
08 Semantics
09 Price Went Up
10 Really Don’t
11 It’s OK
12 Salut

 

