 NNAMDÏ Drops New Video, Directed by Sen Morimoto

NNAMDÏ (fka Nnamdi Ogbonnaya) is back with a new music video !

This single “Wasted” is a teaser for NNAMDI’s upcoming album BRAT which drops April 3rd on his label Sooper Records.

Label co-owner Sen Morimoto takes the wheel on directing the music video alongside Jess Myers, and Husni Ashiku.

NNAMDI’s previous single for this release was “Price Went Up”

Check out the full tracklist for BRAT below:

BRAT:

01 Flowers to My Demons

02 Gimme Gimme

03 Bullseye

04 Everyone I Loved

05 Wasted

06 Glass Casket

07 Perfect in My Mind

08 Semantics

09 Price Went Up

10 Really Don’t

11 It’s OK

12 Salut