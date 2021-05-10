NEZ On Becoming An Artist And His Countless Collaborations
Written by Vocalo Radio on May 10, 2021
Chicago born-and-bred NEZ is an artist and producer directly connected to some of the hottest stars in America’s hip-hop galaxy: he’s worked with a variety of artists from ScHoolboy Q to Chance the Rapper to Kendrick Lamar, and is part of the production team Nez and Rio.
But he’s also busy generating his own house music-flavored heat.
NEZ virtually sat down with Bekoe to talk about his beginnings in the industry and his latest EP Midnight Music.
Tagged as bekoe midnight music nez