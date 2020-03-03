New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions
Written by Vocalo Radio on March 3, 2020
We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.
Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.
Check out all our honorable mentions from our local submissions for the last two month!
LeftJones -Glowin Black
NombreKari ft. WemmyMo & HateSonny –Neon Bombs
Lando Ameen -Right Here
Domini – Awkward Spot
Broken Robots -Dimes and Quarters
Jzade Forte -Still
SheisDEJA -Peach
Domo G -Stuntin’
Doom Flower – Artificial Lung
2KNato – Decisions
Elisabeth Bridge – Monsters
L00Z – Get Sick Quick
DJSPICYMUSTARD –We Can’t Just Fake It