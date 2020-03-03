Vocalo Radio

New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

Written by on March 3, 2020

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

Check out all our honorable mentions from our local submissions for the last two month!

LeftJones -Glowin Black

NombreKari ft. WemmyMo & HateSonnyNeon Bombs

Lando Ameen -Right Here

Domini – Awkward Spot

Broken Robots -Dimes and Quarters

Jzade Forte -Still

SheisDEJA -Peach

Domo G -Stuntin’

Doom Flower – Artificial Lung

2KNato – Decisions

Elisabeth Bridge – Monsters

L00Z – Get Sick Quick

DJSPICYMUSTARDWe Can’t Just Fake It

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic

