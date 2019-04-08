New Music: Matt Muse – “Ain’t No”

Matt Muse is a rapper and producer from Chicago’s South Side. We first met Matt at Vocalo’s Winter Block Party in 2016. That same year he popped up on stage at the AAHH! FEST with J Cole, Common, Vic Mensa, The Roots and others, and now on the heels of last year’s EP “Nappy Talk” comes his new Single “Ain’t No.” In this new track Matt muses on what it’s like living on the South Side and how “there’s nobody who pushes like a person from the South Side.”

Listen to Matt Muse discuss new Single “Ain’t No”:

Listen to the new Single here: