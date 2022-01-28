



Amber Mark’s stunning debut, Three Dimensions Deep, is on our shortlist of the best albums out on Jan. 28.

Nelson Huang/Courtesy of the artist

It’s a big week for soul and R&B releases, starting with the official soundtrack to Questlove‘s documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). While the film came out last June, the music is only now available and it’s incredible, with historic performances by The 5th Dimension, B.B. King, Nina Simone and more. We open this week’s show with The 5th Dimension’s live version of “Don’tcha Hear Me Callin’ to Ya?” and talk about why the music and landmark film are so important.

We’ve also got a breathtaking debut album from R&B singer Amber Mark, a mind-bending record from jazz saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins and more. WBEZ and Vocalo Radio’s Ayana Contreras joins Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter, contributor Christina Lee and WBGO and Jazz Night in America‘s Nate Chinen, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best albums out on Jan. 28.

Featured Albums:

Other notable releases for Jan. 28:

