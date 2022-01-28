Vocalo Radio

New Music Friday: The Top 5 Albums Out on Jan. 28

Amber Mark’s stunning debut, Three Dimensions Deep, is on our shortlist of the best albums out on Jan. 28.
Nelson Huang/Courtesy of the artist

It’s a big week for soul and R&B releases, starting with the official soundtrack to Questlove‘s documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). While the film came out last June, the music is only now available and it’s incredible, with historic performances by The 5th Dimension, B.B. KingNina Simone and more. We open this week’s show with The 5th Dimension’s live version of “Don’tcha Hear Me Callin’ to Ya?” and talk about why the music and landmark film are so important.

We’ve also got a breathtaking debut album from R&B singer Amber Mark, a mind-bending record from jazz saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins and more. WBEZ and Vocalo Radio’s Ayana Contreras joins Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter, contributor Christina Lee and WBGO and Jazz Night in America‘s Nate Chinen, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best albums out on Jan. 28.

  1. Various — The Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
    Featured Song: “Don’tcha Hear Me Callin’ to Ya?”
  2. Lady Wray — Piece of Me
    Featured Song: “Where Were You”
  3. Samm Henshaw — Untidy Soul
    Featured Songs: “Thoughts and Prayers,” Chicken Wings,” “Keyon (Interlude)”
  4. Amber Mark — Three Dimensions Deep
    Featured Song: “One”
  5. Immanuel Wilkins — The 7th Hand
    Featured Song: “Don’t Break”

Other notable releases for Jan. 28:

Copyright 2022 NPR. Original Article by Ayana Contreras, Bobby Carter, Christina Lee, Nate Chinen and Robin Hilton, Jan. 28 2022. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More From Vocalo:

