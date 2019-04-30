New Music: Da$Htone – “Frozen” feat. L.A. VanGogh and Manasseh

Da$Htone is a Chicago-based live Hip Hop band lead by Darien Pasulka. Darien grew up in Chicago and together with the band they’ve been exploring a sound at the intersection of neo-Soul and Hip Hop with a focus on substantive and thoughtful lyricism. Darien says that it’s always been his belief that music has a power to change the world, shape the environment that we live in, and to instill hope, a sense of community and love. And Da$Htone was created as an embodiment and a reminder of that power.

On the new Single “Frozen,” Darien collaborated with fellow Chicago artists L.A. VanGogh and Manasseh. The song features a groovy and relaxed Hip Hop production and speaks on how easily people get enticed by comforts, become complacent, and get trapped in monotonous daily grind. It’s a reminder that life is too short, and that we cannot forget our real goals and the necessity of living joyfully and purposefully. Click below to hear Darien discuss the Single:

Stream “Frozen” here:

Watch “Frozen” music video: