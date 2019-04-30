New Music: Da$Htone – “Frozen” feat. L.A. VanGogh and Manasseh

Written by on April 30, 2019

Dashtone

Photo by Rena Naltsas

Da$Htone is a Chicago-based live Hip Hop band lead by Darien Pasulka. Darien grew up in Chicago and together with the band they’ve been exploring a sound at the intersection of neo-Soul and Hip Hop with a focus on substantive and thoughtful lyricism. Darien says that it’s always been his belief that music has a power to change the world, shape the environment that we live in, and to instill hope, a sense of community and love. And Da$Htone was created as an embodiment and a reminder of that power.

On the new Single “Frozen,” Darien collaborated with fellow Chicago artists L.A. VanGogh and Manasseh. The song features a groovy and relaxed Hip Hop production and speaks on how easily people get enticed by comforts, become complacent, and get trapped in monotonous daily grind. It’s a reminder that life is too short, and that we cannot forget our real goals and the necessity of living joyfully and purposefully. Click below to hear Darien discuss the Single:

Stream “Frozen” here:

Watch “Frozen” music video: 

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Amare Symone on London, Life and Living Abroad

April 22, 2019

0 1

Genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt on Reclaimed Soul

April 18, 2019

0 0

Ella Vos recounts her recovery from lymphoma on new EP “Watch & Wait”

April 18, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Van Hunt on Reclaimed Soul

Thumbnail
Previous post

Peace Council looks at reactions to Notre Dame fire and its reconstruction, and discusses racism among sports fans

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background