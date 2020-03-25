Singer-Songwriter NEV Is The People’s Champion …

Singer-songwriter and producer NEV makes Indie-Spanglish music celebrating her Cuban and Guatemalan heritage, and expressing her love for Chicago.

The Chicago-based artist isn’t shy about playing with genres, and marries Latin and R&B into a sound totally her own. Through her music she champions women and POC through “being emotional and honest or empowering and proud!” We spoke with her about her creative influences, COVID-19, and the ‘Chicago drive.’

Are you from Chicago?

I’m a little bit from Chicago and a little bit from the suburbs – specifically Round Lake. Growing up I moved around a lot from the suburbs to the city and in different neighborhoods. I’ve lived in Rogers Park, Armour Square, and Little Village. All of these places are home to me!

How has Chicago’s music scene influenced the work that you do?

Chicago’s music scene is very DIY and pushed me to put myself out there to get what I want. I’ve seen so many types of artists in Chicago and everyone is very hands-on and doesn’t let anything stop them. I think that the Chicago drive is the reason I wear so many hats in creating.

What do you think is missing from today’s music landscape?

Representation and inclusion – but I have seen a lot of progress and change in a year and am excited to see that grow even more and [to] help be a part of it.

Who are your biggest influences musically?

Probably Celia Cruz, Tyler the Creator, andJohnny Cash. Recently I have gone craaazzyy for Bad Bunny’s new album and I am still obsessively listening to Mac Miller’s “Circles” album.

What other mediums, genres, or art forms make up part of your creative identity?

I love writing and reading and drawing; makeup to ceramics to fixing clothes; [and] I also love movies and music videos and anything visual. I recently started falling in love with cutting hair! I’ve always been into barber videos and am practicing that art form lately.

How has COVID-19 affected you as an artist?

With everything getting shut down, including all events and shows, artists don’t know when they’re going to get booked again…a lot of us depend on that financially and, honestly, even mentally!

I already miss going to and playing at shows. But on the bright side, we get a lot of time to work on creating and coming together on social media! I’ve seen a lot of live streaming shows and even stay-at-home zests and I think it’s amazing seeing everyone getting creative [and] supporting each other.

How is creativity helping you to cope during this anxious moment?

It keeps me busy! No matter what situation, creating has always been an outlet for me and I am so thankful for having it.

What’s next for you?

During this really interesting time we are in right now, my plan is to create. I’ve been sitting and working on a lot of songs I’m really excited about and just taking time to create and work on new music. Our industry has really been hit but I’m so happy to see everyone trying to come together on social media to support each other. I already miss performing and can’t wait until things are back!