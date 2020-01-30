Vocalo Radio

Neena Roe is here to warm you with her latest single Winter Heart

Written by on January 30, 2020

Detroit native now based in Chicago known as Neena Roe released a soothing new joint title “Winter Heart.”  Her latest single embodies soothing instrumentation, along with serene vocals, and harmonies. At times Winter can be brutally cold, but Neena Roe is here to put some warmth in your heart and help you through situationships.

I was tired of the black-and-white love songs on the market, so I wrote one about the grey areas. Let it carry you through all of your 2020 situationships.

Stream her latest release below via Spotify and don’t forget to spread the NOiZE.

Written By Bekoe

