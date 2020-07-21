Vocalo Radio

Upcoming Chicago Multi-Talent Myquale Releases Passport Package

Written by on July 20, 2020

Stream Myquale's Ep Passport Package

If you’re looking for an artists representing Chicago, that has an eccentric sound fueled by versatile production, and wordplay. Look no further!

His name is Myquale and he’s also part of a creative collective group known as the Outer(net). Even tho his newest E.P release “Passport Package,” is my first introduction to who Myquale is musically. I have to say my first impression was an intriguing one.

As you listen you’ll hear Myquale deliver 4 unique tracks you can play for any occasion, or around any atmosphere. Check it out below via Spotify, and if you like what you hear. You can download it via Myquale’s Website.

Written By Bekoe

