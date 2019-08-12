My House Music Festival: A Photo Recap Featuring Lady D, Terry Hunter, and more…

This past weekend was the My House Music Festival in Pilsen’s Harrison Park…

The event featured Chicago house music darlings such as Lady D, DJ Pierre, Terry Hunter, Paul Johnson, Ralphi Rosario and more alongside some of Chicago’s finest up and comers.

Photographer Jean Marc Lavoie was there to capture all the action from these legendary DJs, and even found a few Vocalo superfans along the way…

Check out Jean’s selects from the day below:

 

 

The Artists

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie

Hometown Hero Lady D

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-26

Acid House Legend DJ Pierre

 

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-24

M Dok and Kid Genius

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-22

Sensational Producer Ralphi Rosario

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-15

The Legendary Gant Man

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-14

Terry Hunter taking Chicago by storm

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-13

Terry Hunter Dials in His Next Track

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-10

Gene Hunt, One of Chicago’s Finest Since 1980

My House Music Fest for Vocalo by Jean Marc Lavoie-11

Master Turntablist, DJ Pumpin Pete

Cedeno - My House Fest for Vocalo (Wide) by Jean Marc Lavoie-16.jpg

Cedeno Gets it Started 

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

DJ Heather with a Tough Bassline

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

Gant Man in the Mix

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

Gant Man

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

Gene Hunt Getting Funky

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

The Legend Paul Johnson as the Sun Sets

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

Paul Johnson Hard at Work

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

Terry Hunter Awash in Light

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

DJ Pierre Holding Court

The Crowd

© 2019 Jean Marc Lavoie, All Rights Reserved

 

Photography by: Jean Marc Lavoie

Copy / Photo Editor: Seamus Doheny

