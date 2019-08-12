My House Music Festival: A Photo Recap Featuring Lady D, Terry Hunter, and more…
Written by Vocalo Radio on August 12, 2019
This past weekend was the My House Music Festival in Pilsen’s Harrison Park…
The event featured Chicago house music darlings such as Lady D, DJ Pierre, Terry Hunter, Paul Johnson, Ralphi Rosario and more alongside some of Chicago’s finest up and comers.
Photographer Jean Marc Lavoie was there to capture all the action from these legendary DJs, and even found a few Vocalo superfans along the way…
Check out Jean’s selects from the day below:
The Artists
The Crowd