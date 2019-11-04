IN ROTATION: Jill Hopkin’s Five Local Picks For November

November’s In Rotation playlist is up and with it Chicago has plenty of new music to get us through the impending cold.

We asked Jill Hopkins to pick her 5 favorite tracks from our local submissions page for November…here are her picks!

WemmyMo- Crushed Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Yowwwwwwww! Crushed Strawberry Banana Smoothie is the third track off of WemmyMo’s project 10:15. Does it sound like a part of a nutritious breakfast? Because this bouncy bit of tasty hip hop is right over there with the toast, orange juice, and giant bowl of cereal.

Loretta Mars – Enough

Remind me not to get on the 25-year-old MC’s bad side. This selection from her Life on Mars paints a picture of the HBIC that none of us want to tussle with, despite wanting very much to be mess with this killer track.

LeSage.Williams – King Latifah

So many of us bow down to the Queen, but LaSage takes it to the next level with this jam that draws inspo from U.N.I.T.Y. and runs with it in the most wonderful way.

Barton – Simplicity

The lost art of baby-making music has been dusted off and renewed by Barton, who somehow finds time to make soulful, classic-sounding R&B in between appearing on Showtime’s The Chi.

Ida’ye – Who You Lovin’?

Ida’ye bridges the 12,000-mile distance between her two origins of Chicago and Ethiopia, and their disparate musical cultures, and makes them seem like neighbors. This is the first single from my upcoming EP, BIG MOODY (which was my nickname all throughout middle school, and high school…and now), to be released later this year.

Written by Jill Hopkins