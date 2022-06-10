Mother Nature and producer Renzell celebrate caring for Mother Earth on new six-track EP…

Friday, Chicago rapper/activists Mother Nature and producer Renzell blessed us with Nature’s World, a batch of really lovely-melodic yet razor-sharp music. The record is described on their website as “a space that gives precedence to the natural,” going on to conclude the music was made with “a mindset that remembers our true abundance lies within Mother Earth, so we must care for her as she provides for us.”

“Majestic Flower” featuring theMIND (who perhaps most famously worked on the Saba’s 2018 album Care For Me), is woozy romantic hip-hop, while “Midnight Garden” featuring Mother Wata rides low on chunky ’80s funk basslines and the luscious “Heaven Interlude” practically levitates. In addition to a mixtape, the group also supplied us with a magical visual album.

This project showcases an earthy, peace-seeking facet of Mother Nature, who recently caught national attention with their well-received mixtape SZNS (Vocalo’s Bekoe chatted with the duo about that project, as well). Nature’s World feels just right for this angst-ridden moment.

Mother Nature is set to perform in Chicago for free at the 56th annual Andersonville Midsommarfest Saturday. More information is available on the festival’s website.

Follow Mother Nature on Twitter and Instagram, and stream Natutre’s World on Spotify below…

Written by Ayana Contreras

More From Vocalo: