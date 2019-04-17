Mother Nature release an EP on nurturing resilience, endurance, and dealing with pressure

Mother Nature is a fearless force in Hip Hop spreading messages of peace and love. The dynamic Chicago duo of Klevah and T.R.U.T.H. are never afraid to speak on the issues that matter, and they masterfully weave political rhetoric into the music that you can party to. Their new EP is called “PRESSURE,” and it’s their gift to their fans and everyone going through difficult times and situations. It is also a positive reminder that without pressure you can’t excel and thrive. In their words: “pressure is what we know, and we know how to survive it.” In 4 songs, Mother Nature examine different aspects of what it means to live under pressure, cope with it and overcome it. They spoke with Jill Hopkins about the project and its themes. Listen to our conversation below:

Stream PRESSURE EP here: