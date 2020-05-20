Chicago Duo Mother Nature Ask The Big Questions On New EP “Portalz”

Chicago duo Mother Nature release their newest EP “Portalz” via local label Closed Sessions.

The EP tackles some of the biggest themes that face us as humans, with titles like “Language” or “Nature” or “God” – it’s clear that these MCs are not afraid to ask the biggest questions.

The EP features their signature thoughtful, sharp and catchy lyricism that simply drips with confidence. Supported with complex and musical instrumentals, that nonetheless have a truly laid back feel, the production creates space for the raps and hooks to connect and stick with the listeners. The skits peppered throughout give the project the feel of a cohesive whole, and reminds us of the glory days of the skit as an essential part of the mixtape excursion.

Our midday host Bekoe got a chance to speak with Mother Nature about the album writing process, and how they are holding up amidst a pandemic, keep your eyes peeled for that interview appearing later this week.

Follow Mother Nature

Written by: Seamus Doheny