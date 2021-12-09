Chicago rap duo Mother Nature is a testament to dedication and perseverance.

Getting their start grinding open mic nights as early as 2016 and doing everything they could to be heard, rappers Klevah Knox and TRUTH, AKA duo Mother Nature, are now celebrated as one of the best rap acts in Chicago.

Photos courtesy of the artist.

By Nicci Briann Aponte.

Never content with solely bettering themselves, the duo focuses on “self acceptance, healing traumas and dream building” through hip-hop at their nonprofit The Miseducation of HipHop (MISED). They hope to inspire the next generation and break down barriers through a reexamination and respect for hip-hop culture as an avenue toward excellence.

Klevah and TRUTH chatted with mornings host Bekoe about their experiences touring, their work at MISED and much more.

Mother Nature will perform at Reggie’s Rock Club Friday, Dec. 10 in support of their album SZNS alongside MFnMelo, Freddie Old Soul and Evie The Cool.

Interview by Bekoe

Introduction by Erik Anderson

