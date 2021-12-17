If you’re been listening in all year long, I’m sure you know these songs by heart by now. Check out our top 50 spins in heavy rotation from all 2021, with artists you know and love from Chicago and beyond.

And don’t forget to add our playlist to your Spotify libraries to stream 49 of the 50 — thanks to a Soundcloud-only release by Mick Jenkins — top-spun tracks into the new year…

1. Jazmine Sullivan – “Girl Like Me” (feat. H.E.R.)

2. Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

3. Common – “What Do You Say (Move It Baby)” (feat. PJ)

4. H.E.R. – “Fight For You” (From the Original Motion Picture “Judas And The Black Messiah“)

5. Hiatus Kaiyote – “Get Sun” (feat. Arthur Verocai)

6. Oliv Blu – “Say It” (Kenny Keys Remix)

7. India Shawn – “MOVIN’ ON” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

8. Leon Bridges – “Motorbike”

9. Tobe Nwigwe – “PURPLE RAIN THING” (feat. Lil Keke)

10. keiyaA – “I! Gits! Weary!”

11. Kelly Rowland “Black Magic”

12. Noname – “Rainforest”

13. Lil Baby – “We Win” (Space Jam: A New Legacy) (feat. Kirk Franklin)

14. H.E.R. – “We Made It”

15. Tyler, the Creator – “WUSYANAME” (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

16. Mother Nature – “CLOUDZ” (feat. Boathouse & Sir Michael Rocks)

17. Ari Lennox – “Grounded”

18. Earth, Wind & Fire – “You Want My Love” (feat. Lucky Daye)

19. Kanye West – “Believe What I Say”

20. Amber Mark – “Foreign Things”

21. Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

22. Isaiah Rashad – “RIP Young”

23. J. Cole – “i n t e r l u d e”

24. Samm Henshaw – “Grow”

25. Mahalia – “Whenever You’re Ready”

26. ELHAE – “My City” (feat. Masego)

27. Cautious Clay – “Strange Love” (feat. Saba)

28. Smino & Saba – “Plead The .45th”

29. Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

30. Mick Jenkins – “Designer Frames” (prod. KAYTRANADA)

* This song is only available for streaming on Soundcloud.

31. Tierra Whack – “Link”

32. Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

33. Silk Sonic – “Skate”

34. Isaiah Rashad – “Headshot (4r Da Locals)”

35. Vince Staples – “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”

36. Victor Internet – “LUV”

37. Eleeza Silva “DNTGETUSE2ME”

38. Figmore, JUICEB☮X & 10.4 Rog – “Rosie”

39. Diamante Eléctrico – “Sueltamé, Bogotá”

40. Saba – “Ziplock”

41. Smino – “MLK Dr”

42. NEZ – “My Love”

43. Domani – “Henny & Crystals”

44. Brandon Markell Holmes & Rogue Vogue – “Garden”

45. VanJess – “Slow Down” (feat. Lucky Daye)

46. Serena Isioma – “Sensitive”

47. Maesgo – “Bliss Abroad” (feat. Sheléa)

48. WizKid – “Essence” (feat. Tems)

49. Amber Mark – “Worth It”

50. Shelley FKA DRAM – “All Pride Aside” (feat. Summer Walker)

