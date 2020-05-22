Moodymann Brings A Relaxed Sound To His Gospel-House On New Album

The iconic Detroit house producer is back with a new album, Taken Away, and the lead song “Do Wrong.”

When it comes to the fusion of house and soul, few do it better than Detroit’s Moodymann. He’s long been regarded as one of the most stirring (and mysterious) artists in the game, and his latest album lives up to every expectation.

Taken Away is his first project since last year’s Sinner album. This time around, Moodyman has taken a relaxed approach, with many of the songs gliding overtop of smooth, chilled house beats. There’s plenty of funk to be found, especially on the opening song “Do Wrong,” and jazzier notes on tracks like “I’m Already Hi.” It’s a sound fitting for the artist’s drawling, gritty voice (which is also featured on Drake’s “Passionfruit”).

The nine-song project is perfect for lazy summer nights, smoky jazz clubs, or sitting in a dark room with headphones on. It’s the type of record you would expect from an artist who’s (correctly) confident that he’s in his bag. Stream the album here, or on bandcamp:

<a href="http://moodymann.bandcamp.com/album/taken-away-kdj-49">TAKEN AWAY | KDJ-49 by Moodymann</a>

Follow Moodymann on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

Written By Shelby Kluver