Mike McGee talks Samsung Flip Phone Flop and the App of the Week

On this week’s Tech Talk Tuesday, Sr Tech Correspondent Mike McGee joined Jill Hopkins on The Morning AMp to discuss Snapchat’s Earth Day filter, the delayed release of the Samsung Fold, and announce the App of the Week.

Earth Day was on Monday, and to raise awareness of the impact of rising sea levels, Snapchat created a filter that would let the user see how the water would affect the area they lived in. This was an attempt to visualize the abstract concept and introduce the younger users to the fight against climate change.

The biggest news in the world of smart phones this week is the postponed release of the Samsung Fold, the worlds most unnecessary smart phone. This device is a regular-sized phone that can unfold into a tablet-sized phone. Unfortunately, a side effect of the folding screen is that it is incredibly fragile. Samsung has responded to the complaints of it’s promotional launch, and is going to push back the official release date of the ‘phablet.’

To hear the full segment and find out the App of the Week, listen below:

